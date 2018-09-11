Brother of former SL president indicted over fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: A brother of ex-president Mahinda Rajapakse was indicted on Monday on charges of siphoning off over $250,000 in state funds to build a memorial for his parents by a Sri Lankan anti-corruption court.
The once-powerful Gotabhaya Rajapakse -- whose brother Mahinda ruled Sri Lanka from 2005-15 -- and six of his officials were read the 12-page charge sheet at a special court which was set up this year to expedite high profile corruption cases.
All pleaded not guilty and the case was put back until October 9 to give defence lawyers more time to study the charges and prosecution evidence, Rajapakse´s lawyer, Premnath Dolawatte, told reporters.
Gotabhaya, who is pitching himself as a candidate in presidential elections scheduled for next year, was charged on seven counts of misusing state money to build a memorial and museum for his parents in their home town of Hambantota.
