Tue September 11, 2018
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as 'oil city' under CPEC

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

AFP
September 11, 2018

Donald Trump dismisses Woodward book as a ‘joke’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump dismissed journalist Bob Woodward´s bombshell book as a "joke" on Monday, a day before readers get their first full look at his detailed account of a White House in disarray.

"Fear: Trump in the White House" hits US bookstores on Tuesday after a weeklong buildup, with published excerpts, leaks and interviews that portray Trump as dangerously erratic and uninformed.

On the eve of its release, the president took to Twitter with a preemptive round of attacks, denouncing as fiction Woodward´s reconstruction of scenes in which frustrated aides scramble to contain the mercurial president´s reckless impulses.

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump said in the first of a series of tweets.

"Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can´t stand losing. I´ll write the real book!" Trump is quoted in the book brutally insulting members of his own Cabinet, referring to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as "mentally retarded" and former chief of staff Reince Priebus as "a little rat".

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in turn, is quoted as saying the president has the mental capacity of a "fifth or sixth grader", while current chief of staff John Kelly is quoted as calling Trump "an idiot".

"We are in Crazytown", Kelly is quoted as telling a small group of confidants. "I don´t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I´ve ever had."

Mattis, Kelly and other senior aides have denied making the remarks. "I don´t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up," Trump said last week, calling the book a "scam".

