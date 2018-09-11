Mahmood vows to get maximum CPEC projects for KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday criticized the previous government for not giving due share to the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects and said that he would demand maximum projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
"I will talk to the CPEC committee and the provincial government relevant department should write a letter to share with the province latest status of projects," the chief minister said. Presiding over a meeting on the CPEC-related projects here, he directed the quarters concerned to accelerate work on projects in Rashakai economic zone.
He said that Chitral-Shandur Road, Rashakai special economic zone and Greater Peshawar Mass Transit Circular Railway project would be made part of the CPEC. Provincial Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Secretaries P & D, Transport, Energy & Power, principal secretary to the chief minister and others attended the meeting, said a handout. The chief minister was briefed about the CPEC-associated projects, the pace of work, the issues and the status of these projects.
