70th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam today

ISLAMABAD: 70th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed on September 11 (today). People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam, offer fateha and pay tribute to the great leader. Representatives of the three services will lay wreaths at the Mazar on behalf of their respective chiefs. Different political, social and literary organisations will hold Quran Khawani and arrange events and seminars to pay homage to the founder of the nation. Television and radio channels will also broadcast special programmes and newspapers will take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.