Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indonesian envoy for further strengthening relations in trade, agri sectors

FAISALABAD: Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S Amri has said that Pakistan and Indonesia will further strengthen their ties in trade, research and agriculture sectors.

Addressing an international conference on health, nutrition and development arranged by the National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (NIFSAT) and Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Monday, he said that palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country was the biggest exporter worth 22 billion US dollars, whereas Pakistan share in palm oil import was 10 per cent. He said that people in South Asia were using Basmati ghee that was made of the animal fats. It was not only the matter of health but also habit and culture, he added. He said that Indonesian Bogor Agricultural University, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad would enhance trade and research ties to boost the academic and industrial linkages. He said both countries had the similarities in culture and way of living. Talking about women, he said that women empowerment was essential for the development of any country as they played a significant role in the uplift of any society. He said that Pakistan had been producing one of the best mangoes and rice and his county was importing it. He added that Pakistan was the fourth biggest ethanol exporter of the world and Indonesia was getting benefit from the produce.

UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that Office of Pro-Vice Chancellor, comprising six luxurious rooms, would be provided to the industry to set up their offices for academia-industry linkages so that they could devise demand driven mechanism for research and help generate more employment for poverty alleviation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'