Indonesian envoy for further strengthening relations in trade, agri sectors

FAISALABAD: Indonesian Ambassador Iwan S Amri has said that Pakistan and Indonesia will further strengthen their ties in trade, research and agriculture sectors.

Addressing an international conference on health, nutrition and development arranged by the National Institute of Food Sciences and Technology (NIFSAT) and Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Monday, he said that palm oil production was important to economy of Indonesia as the country was the biggest exporter worth 22 billion US dollars, whereas Pakistan share in palm oil import was 10 per cent. He said that people in South Asia were using Basmati ghee that was made of the animal fats. It was not only the matter of health but also habit and culture, he added. He said that Indonesian Bogor Agricultural University, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and University of Agriculture Faisalabad would enhance trade and research ties to boost the academic and industrial linkages. He said both countries had the similarities in culture and way of living. Talking about women, he said that women empowerment was essential for the development of any country as they played a significant role in the uplift of any society. He said that Pakistan had been producing one of the best mangoes and rice and his county was importing it. He added that Pakistan was the fourth biggest ethanol exporter of the world and Indonesia was getting benefit from the produce.

UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said that Office of Pro-Vice Chancellor, comprising six luxurious rooms, would be provided to the industry to set up their offices for academia-industry linkages so that they could devise demand driven mechanism for research and help generate more employment for poverty alleviation.