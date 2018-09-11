Seven injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Seven persons including three children were injured when the roof of a room collapsed in Shahdara Police Station limits Monday night. The victims were shifted to the Mayo Hospital for treatment wherethey were stated to be stable. The victims have been identified as Tasawur, 62, Safia, 55, Shazia, 30, Misbah, 29, Ali Buland, 6, Gohar Ali, 4, and Falak, 4, residents of Farrukhabad, Shahdara.