Cash, valuables, car takenaway in two hits

LAHORE: Five robbers made off with 1kg gold, Rs2.5 million and a car from Iqbal Town Monday. They held victim Hammad hostage at gunpoint in Nargis Block and took away cash, gold and car. He is son of a deputy director of FIA. Separately, thieves entered a house in Ghaziabad and took away 25 tolas of gold and Rs4 lakh. The victim Shafiq Shahid has given an application in the police station concerned for registration of an FIR.