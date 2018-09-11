UK senior cops get briefing on Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE: A delegation of senior police officers from the UK College of Policing visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3) to secure first-hand insight of the faculty.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Managing Director Malik Ali Amir and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project that act as a consolidated hub of integrated policing, regulating swift emergency & police responses including intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 emergency response, criminal identification/investigations, virtual surveillance and media monitoring. The four-member delegation included police officers Ben Crane, Carl Sturman, Mark Imrie and Steve Henderson.