Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NTDC to shift 11 offices under one roof to cut expenses

LAHORE: National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has planned to shift its offices under one roof, scattered at 11 different places besides Wapda House, with a view to reducing expenses and saving man-hours and resources.

The NTDC spokesman said Monday that presently NTDC offices are scattered at 12 different places (including Wapda House) all over Lahore and utilising over 166000 square feet of office space. This space is completely insufficient keeping in view the growth and magnitude of work which NTDC is handling. Even at present for smooth functioning and to accommodate offices properly, there is an additional requirement of at least 20000 square feet of office space. The shortage of space is adversely affecting the functionality of NTDC hence the office work is being severely affected.

The spokesman further said NTDC has already planned for construction of its permanent office building. However, it will take several years to be materialised. It is pertinent to note that due to severe functional problems, NTDC had also planned earlier in 2016 to shift the offices at one compact place for better functioning.

Advertisement was also given in newspapers. However, the plan could not materialise due to no response and non-availability of such a huge compact space. Since the problem has now compounded and adversely affecting the work efficiency, therefore, NTDC had to again advertise the requirement of compact space for smooth office functioning. The whole process of shifting is to be carried out through a transparent process of tendering as per PPRA rules.

The propaganda being launched against the shifting process by vested quarters is unfounded and facts are being twisted with malafide intentions to sabotage the process. Fact is that NTDC is occupying only 59000 square ft office space at seven different floors in Wapda House and over 100,000 sq ft office space at 11 other different places. Scattered offices are causing indirect loss of millions of rupees per month to NTDC beside poor monitoring, supervision and in terms of loss of official time and resources. Paigham Union which has highlighted this issue is not an elected CBA.

The spokesman highlighted that Wapda has already increased rent of office accommodation from Rs75 to Rs135/per sq ft since July 2014 and also raised the demand of arrears since then. However, NTDC has not agreed to this demand so far. Furthermore, due to non-availability of office accommodation, Wapda is also unable to accommodate NTDC for its additional demand. NTDC in any case has to ultimately leave Wapda House as and when its own accommodation is constructed, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'