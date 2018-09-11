NTDC to shift 11 offices under one roof to cut expenses

LAHORE: National Transmission and Dispatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has planned to shift its offices under one roof, scattered at 11 different places besides Wapda House, with a view to reducing expenses and saving man-hours and resources.

The NTDC spokesman said Monday that presently NTDC offices are scattered at 12 different places (including Wapda House) all over Lahore and utilising over 166000 square feet of office space. This space is completely insufficient keeping in view the growth and magnitude of work which NTDC is handling. Even at present for smooth functioning and to accommodate offices properly, there is an additional requirement of at least 20000 square feet of office space. The shortage of space is adversely affecting the functionality of NTDC hence the office work is being severely affected.

The spokesman further said NTDC has already planned for construction of its permanent office building. However, it will take several years to be materialised. It is pertinent to note that due to severe functional problems, NTDC had also planned earlier in 2016 to shift the offices at one compact place for better functioning.

Advertisement was also given in newspapers. However, the plan could not materialise due to no response and non-availability of such a huge compact space. Since the problem has now compounded and adversely affecting the work efficiency, therefore, NTDC had to again advertise the requirement of compact space for smooth office functioning. The whole process of shifting is to be carried out through a transparent process of tendering as per PPRA rules.

The propaganda being launched against the shifting process by vested quarters is unfounded and facts are being twisted with malafide intentions to sabotage the process. Fact is that NTDC is occupying only 59000 square ft office space at seven different floors in Wapda House and over 100,000 sq ft office space at 11 other different places. Scattered offices are causing indirect loss of millions of rupees per month to NTDC beside poor monitoring, supervision and in terms of loss of official time and resources. Paigham Union which has highlighted this issue is not an elected CBA.

The spokesman highlighted that Wapda has already increased rent of office accommodation from Rs75 to Rs135/per sq ft since July 2014 and also raised the demand of arrears since then. However, NTDC has not agreed to this demand so far. Furthermore, due to non-availability of office accommodation, Wapda is also unable to accommodate NTDC for its additional demand. NTDC in any case has to ultimately leave Wapda House as and when its own accommodation is constructed, he added.