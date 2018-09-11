Woman battered to death

OKARA: A woman was battered to death on children quarrel in village Mathila Doola on Monday. The children of Allah Ditta and his sister-in-law Bilquees started quarrelling over trifle. Allah Ditta turned haughty on Bilqees which aggravated the situation. The accused picked up a stick and severely beat Bilquees. She died on the spot while the murderer escaped. Haveli police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.