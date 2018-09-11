Two sisters shot dead over marriage issue

JARANWALA: Two women were shot dead by their brother over a marriage dispute at Mohallah Bilal Park on Monday. Shazia worked in a Quetta hospital as a staff nurse while her sister Nazia also worked as a staff nurse in a hospital in Iraq. They had come to the house of their parents on leave. Their brother Atif wanted to arrange their marriage in the family of his in-laws but they were against it. On the day of the incident, Atif allegedly shot his sisters dead. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

KILLED ON ROAD: A man was killed in a road accident at Adda Lundianwala on Monday. Muhammad Arif of Islampura was on way when a speeding car hit his motorcycle, killing him on the spot. Lundianwala police have started the investigation.