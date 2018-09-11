Mumtaz Shah new Chief Secy of Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved the name of Syed Mumtaz Shah as the new chief secretary.

Shah is a Grade 22 officer from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Group. Earlier on September 7, the Federal Government through the Cabinet Division approved a panel of three senior officers, comprising Syed Sohail Altaf, Tahir Hussain and Syed Mumtaz Shah, for selection of chief secretary.

All the three officers are from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Group. Credible sources in the Sindh government informed The News that after consultation with the political high-ups, the PPP/led Sindh government recommended the name of Syed Mumtaz Shah as the chief secretary. Originally from Sehwan, Jamshoro district Syed Mumtaz Shah is currently working as Federal Secretary Ports and Shipping.