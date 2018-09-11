World sailing rows back on Tokyo 2020 criticism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FUJISAWA, Japan: After issuing sharp criticism of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, the world sailing federation said Monday that organisers had made much progress as it held a test event at the 2020 venue.
In April, World Sailing said Tokyo 2020 was well behind schedule in terms of its preparations, with concerns over fishing fleets operating on the course, and over security.
