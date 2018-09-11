Ali Tareen Academy annex Shuhada T10 title

BAHAWALPUR: Ali Tareen Cricket Academy Lodhran won Mepco Shuhada T10 cricket tournament trophy when they defeated Al-Abbas club Bahawalpur by 12 runs in the final at Dring Stadium here.

Ali Tareen Academy scored 102 runs and Al-Abbas Club scored 90 runs. Abdul Samad Gillani was declared best bowler of the tournament and Umair was declared best batsman and Imran Ullah Aslam was named as best alrounder.

Chief Executive Officer Mepco Ch Muhammad Akram was the chief guest of the final.While addressing as chief guest he congratulated the organisers for organising the Mepco Shuhada T10 Cricket tournament to pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the defence of country. On this occasion Principal Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Prof Dr Javid Iqbal was also present.