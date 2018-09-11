Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russian skater makes history with quadruple jump

MOSCOW: Russian figure skater Aleksandra Trusova, this year’s world junior champion, made history at the weekend by executing a quadruple Lutz jump for the first time in women’s skating.

The 14-year-old Trusova, a pupil of renowned Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, also performed a combination of quadruple-triple toe loops to collect 146.7 points for her free routine to win the ISU Junior Grand Prix event at Kaunas, Lithuania.

Alexander Gorshkov, the head of the Russian figure skating federation, congratulated the skater.“I’d like to congratulate Sasha (Trusova) and Eteri Tutberidze’s coaching team,” Gorshkov told journalists.

“Trusova already performed the quads last year but with a quadruple Lutz jump she raised her skating to a new, higher level.”The jump named after Austrian skater Alois Lutz, who first performed it in 1913, is one of the most difficult elements in figure skating and was previously performed at official events by men only.

Trusova said she would continue to work to improve her free routine performance.“I was very nervous as it was the first tournament of the season and my first attempt ever to perform three quads in my free routine,” Trusova said.

“In general I’m pleased with my results at this event but I committed some mistakes in my free routine. I will keep on working to improve my performance.“The next Grand Prix stage will take place in Slovenia and I want to present both of my programmes (short and free) in a flawless way there.”

Trusova is just the latest teenage skating star to come off Russia’s remarkable production line. Alina Zagitova was just 15 when she won the women’s singles figure skating title at this year’s Pyeongchang Olympics.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'