Lahore Blues take lead in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Hassan Nawaz (48) was the only notable run-getter for Islamabad as hosts fell cheaply in three-day match against Lahore Blues at National Ground Islamabad Monday. Hassan innings helped Islamabad reach 126 in the first innings with Hamza Tariq (4-37) and M. Bilal Khan (4-47) sharing bowling honours for Lahore Blues.

After securing 74 runs first innings lead, Lahore reached 108 for 5 in their second innings with Fahad Munir (41 not out) at the crease. Lahore Blues now enjoy an overall 182 runs lead with five of the second innings wickets and day to spare.

Scores: Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93, Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37) and 108-5 in 52 overs ( Fahad Munir 41 not out, Zain-ul-Abiden 2-16, Uzair Waheed 2-22) Islamabad Region 126 all out in 57 overs (M. Hassan Nawaz 48, M. Sarim Ashfaq 29 not out, Hamza Tariq 4-37, M.Bilal Khan 4-47)

Scores of other matches: At Bohranwali Ground Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 102 all out in 34.1 overs (Zohaib Amanat 29, Farhan Shafiq 6-31) and 102 all out in 44.2 overs ( Daniyal Ali 30, Farhan Shafiq 4-39, Mubasir Khan 4-27) Rawalpindi Region 122 all out in 35 overs (Farhan Shafiq 33, M.Bial Javed 5-34, M Suleman Safqat 3-68) and 85-6 in 25.1 overs ( Awais Abid 23, Farhan Shafiq 17 not out, M. Suleman Shafqat 4-50). Result: Rawalpindi Region U-19 won by 4 wickets.

At Gohati Cricket Ground Swabi: Hyderabad Region 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafay Siddique 45, Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, M Amir 2-32, Safi Ullah 2-42) and 34-2 in 16.5 overs (Ahmed Khan 1-0, Saifi Ullah 1-11). Peshawar Region 376-7 in 83 overs (M Haris 112, Mukhtar Ahmed 95 not out, M Mohsin 55, Noman Akbar 3-110, M Aizaz 2-117).

Pak deaf team named for Dhaka T20s

LAHORE: Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association announced a 14-member national squad for the three-nation T20 series played in Dhaka. M.Qamar Naveed will be captain of the team. Pakistan, Bangladesh and India will be participating in this tri-nation series. Pakistan deaf team will depart for Dhaka on September 13.

Squad: M. Qamar Naveed (captain), Zaka Ahmad, Bilawal Yousuf, Sohail Ahmed, Asim Shabbir, Jabbar Ali, Maqsood Nazir, Muhammad Waqas, Naeem Arshad, M. Waleed Aslam, Ejaz Ahmed, Usman Ameer, Gohar Usman and Bilal Tariq. Five officials will also be accompanied by the team.