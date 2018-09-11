Two matches decided in LRCA U-16 Cricket

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in ongoing Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Inter- Zonal Under-16 One-day Cricket Tournament played on different venues here on Monday.

West Zone Whites beat North Zone Whites by 147 runs at Ittefaq LRCA. East Zone Blues beat West Zone Blues by 22 runs at Cricket Center Ground while the match between East Zone Whites and North Zone Blues washed out due to rain at Stags Club Ground. West Zone Whites on top position with 8 points after consecutive four victories in the tournament

Scores: at Ittefaq LRCA Ground, West Zone Whites won by 147, West Zone Whites 256/6 in 40 overs (Kashif Ali 82, Taib Sohail Farooqi 42, Umer Mushtaq 34, Usman Irshaad 30, M Ali 2/53) North Zone Whites 109/10 in 27.2 overs (Salahuddin 19, Asad Ali 18, Kashif Ali 3/15).

At Cricket Centre Ground, East Zone Blues won by 22 runs. Scores: East Zone Blues 121/9 in 28 overs (Munib Wasif 49, Rafay Rana 26, Oman Shahid 4/24). West Zone Blues 99/10 in 24.5 overs (Wahab Ahmed 41, Ali Dilshad 19, Raja M Balaj 2/3, Imran Ali 2/9, Munib Wasif 2/15, Saif Khan 2/30).