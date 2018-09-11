Ryan lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return

LOS ANGELES: Ryan Fitzpatrick got the campaign off to an electrifying start, delivering a four touchdown performance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their season with a 48-40 upset of the New Orleans Saints.

The journeyman quarterback Fitzpatrick punctuated his night with two scoring strikes of 50 yards or more, including one to Mike Evans that gave them a 17-point lead in the second half. “The talent level in that huddle, with guys that can go up and make plays, it’s a pretty special group,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m glad we showed it today, but now it’s about consistency.”

That is something the 35-year-old Fitzpatrick has struggled with in the past. He was only starting because the Bucs No. 1 quarterback Jameis Wilson is serving a suspension.But Fitzpatrick passed the test completing 21 of 28 passes and running for a touchdown, overpowering free safety Marcus Williams on his way into the end zone. “I’m happy to announce: FitzMagic is alive and well,” Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter said. “Quite a start, huh?”

Said receiver Evans, “I hope somebody had him in fantasy because he went crazy today. And he was running the ball - phenomenal game. One of the most complete games I’ve seen.” Evans grabbed seven passes for 147 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown that put the Bucs up 41-24 late in the third quarter. The Saints are considered one of the NFL’s marquee teams but their defence struggled Sunday against Tampa Bay who won just five games last season. “It isn’t going to get me down. Everybody gets beat,” said Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. “We needed to get slapped in our face one good time to see we’re not on a level we think we’re on.” Elsewhere, Clayton Fejedelem scored on an 83-yard fumble recovery with 24 seconds remaining to lift the Cincinnati Bengals to a 34-23 win and spoil the return of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Andy Dalton outduelled Luck by rallying the Bengals with three scores in the final 19 minutes as Cincinnati snapped an eight-game losing skid in Indianapolis.