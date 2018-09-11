Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Serena row: Aussie Open chief seeks coaching clarity

MELBOURNE: World tennis chiefs need to clarify their position on in-match coaching to prevent another incident after Serena Williams’ US Open meltdown, the head of the Australian Open said Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was warned for receiving coaching from the players’ box during Saturday’s final, triggering a row with the chair umpire in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka. Williams was docked a point for smashing a racquet and she called umpire Carlos Ramos a “thief” and a “liar”, an outburst for which she was sanctioned a game at a critical juncture in the second set.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said coaching, which is allowed a Women’s Tennis Association events but not at men’s or Grand Slam tournaments, remained a grey area. “It all centred around coaching... the sport has to really get itself sorted out on what it does with coaching,” he told reporters.

“Are we going to have coaching? Are we not going to have coaching? What is it going to look like? “The sport needs to get together and sort it out. Once that’s sorted out, we don’t have the issue.”Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted that he was coaching — although it was not clear if she saw his gestures — and insisted the practice was common.

“Yes, I was coaching just like everybody else. We have to stop this hypocrisy,” he said.WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon has also said the sport should examine the rules on coaching, noting that his organisation allows on-court coaching during regular tour events if a player requests it.

Despite the furore, Tiley said it should not overshadow the emergence of Osaka.He called her performance “unbelievable” and forecast a major boon for the Australian Open, which bills itself as the Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific.

“For us as the Grand Slam in the Asia-Pacific, to have a player from Japan, the first time ever a player from Japan to win that title in the fashion that she did, is particularly exciting,” he said. “We all see how the Japanese fans flock to see Kei Nishikori. “It’s going to have a significant positive impact on our Open, on our fans.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'