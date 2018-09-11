WTA chief backs Serena in US Open final row

NEW YORK: Serena Williams’s claim that the code violations that sparked her meltdown in the US Open final were sexist stirred debate, with WTA Tour chief executive Steve Simon backing her on Sunday.

Williams was handed three code violations — and docked a point and then a game — in her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Naomi Osaka in the Flushing Meadows final. Osaka out-played her childhood hero to become the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam, but her accomplishment was swamped in the controversy surrounding 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams.

The American superstar claimed that chair umpire Carlos Ramos meted out penalties for infractions that male players could have gotten away with, specifically a violation for verbal abuse after she called him a “thief” and a “liar” for warning her for coaching from her players’ box, then docking her a point when a racquet abuse violation followed.

Eventually she was docked a game — putting Osaka on the brink of victory. Simon said the affair brought to the forefront the question of whether different standards are applied to men and women in the officiating of matches.

“The WTA believes that there should be no difference in the standards of tolerance provided to the emotions expressed by men vs. women and is committed to working with the sport to ensure that all players are treated the same,” he said.

Township victorious in Yasin Cricket

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Township Gymkhana marched into 2nd round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Cantt Gymkhana by 2 wickets at Township Greens Ground.

Scores: Cantt Gymkhana 144 all out in 19.1 overs (Afaq Shahid 24, Salman Ali 10, M. Asad 13, Ahmed Akram 11, Ehsan 2/21, Ali Iqbal 2/25, Mustifa 2/24). Township Gymkhana 150/8 in 19.4 overs (Sameer 54, Afzal Ahmed 19, Ehsan Khursheed 15, Ali Iqbal 17, Muhtisham 2/17, Ahmed Akram 2/34, Salman Ali 2/22).