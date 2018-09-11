Cricket team to donate Rs 3.2m for dams

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will donate Rs 3.2 million to the dams fund set up by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, said Pakistan Cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad.

“All the team members expressed their solidarity towards a noble cause initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising funds for building new dams to address water issue in the Country,” Sarfraz Ahmed said while talking to media at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday.