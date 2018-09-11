Pak team to have 12-man management squad in Asia Cup

LAHORE: A twelve-member management team will accompany the sixteen-member national squad in the Asia Cup to the UAE.Talat Ali will be the team manager on the tour, whereas, Mansoor Rana will be performing the duties of assistant manager.

Others to accompany the team are head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mehmood, batting coach Grant Flower, fielding coach Grant Bradburn, trainer Grant Luden and one physio besides Col (retd) Azam (team’s security manager) and Emmad Hameed (media manager). The tournament will kick off from September 15 with final on 28th.