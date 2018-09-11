Undue interference into associations’ affairs should come to an end

PCB needs representative, democratic constitution

Sarfraz Ahmad

LAHORE: The new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during his era as national and international cricketer had always been advocating for the neutral umpires for the international matches whether it had been Tests, ODIs or the events.

It was because he knew one could not expect fair judgments from local umpires while standing in matches against foreign teams.In the absence of neutral umpires, controversies had often erupted. If one remembers incidents involving local (Pakistan) umpire Idrees Baig and England captain Donald Carr had occurred during 1956 Peshawar Test and later on Shakoor Rana-Mike Gatting row was also witnessed during Pak-England Test of 1987 series at Faisalabad. Same had been the state of affairs during Pak-India bilateral series in cricket and hockey well before the induction of neutral umpires. There had been many such controversies when the international matches were played without impartial umpires.

The main purpose of recalling all this is simply that the things can’t improve until and unless one gets fairness in decisions whether it is on cricket field or elsewhere. Pakistan cricket has also suffered a lot because of present undemocratic PCB constitution which is in no way is impartial and true representative of stakeholders. Imran Khan’s vision had always been to make the institutions stronger so that they should work on merit and do the justice.

Now with Imran’s confidant Ehsan Mani has taken over as PCB chief one hopes the things in cricket establishment would improve and decisions will not be taken on personal likings and disliking as had been in the past but instead merit will prevail. Things can’t be changed overnight in PCB but the efforts can be started and the wrongdoings of past can be rectified.

Till the tenure of former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt, the PCB’s working was almost on democratic lines as the constitution framed earlier during tenure of former PCB chief executive Arif Ali Khan Abbasi was effective. This constitution was representative in the true sense because District Cricket Associations and Divisional Cricket Associations had true representation at all levels and they had say in the PCB affairs. It had general body and executive council and these worked independently with all powers. But later on during the tenure of Zaka Ashraf constitution was reframed for personal gains with all powers transferred to almost limited nominated Board of Governors(BoG).

According to the sources, in the past there had been complaints against elections of the associations as well scrutiny process of the clubs of various associations which included Upper Dir, Lower Dir, AJK a few to mention. The new PCB set-up must look into these complaints.

Moreover associations also not all happy over undue interference of the board in their selection process. A chief selector from Karachi or Peshawar is sent for picking Lahore teams for national tournaments and same is the case in other regions all over the country.

Nowhere in the world cricket boards interfere in their units’ selection proceedings whether it is England’s County cricket, Australia’s Shield cricket or India’s domestic cricket. Associations are elected bodies and they should be allowed to work independently whatever the results. If they don’t perform well they will not be elected for next tenure. There are many other issues including financial matters of the associations and clubs which needed to be remedied. These can be discussed in due course.