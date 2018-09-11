Tue September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018

Pakistan face HK in Asia Cup opener

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will launch its campaign in the Asia Cup on September 15 by taking on little known qualifier Hong Kong at United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan, twice winner of Asia Cup in year 2000 and 2012, will be playing arch rivals India in its second match on September 19.16-member Pakistani side, under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmad will be leaving tonight (Monday) for UAE fort taking part in the event.

This year’s Asia Cup will see the participation of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.The super eight stage of the cup will be played from September 21-26 with the final on September 28.

Asia Cup was invented way back in 1984 in Sharjah and so far its thirteen editions have been played. India is the top most team which won the title six times in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010 and 2016 followed by Sri Lanka having won the cup five times in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014

Pakistan’s squad includes: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib MalikMohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imam ul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar AzamAsif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi.

