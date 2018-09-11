Pak team all set to perform in Asia Cup: Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed Monday believes that the morale of the team is very high and are all set to perform in the upcoming Asia Cup.“The team has prepared a lot for the tournament and we will try our best to perform well in all three categories,” Sarfraz said here at the National Cricket Academy,

He further told media that the Asia Cup is a big event in which the top teams are participating and their match against India is crucial. Pakistan will play against India on September 19. Sarfraz also stressed that spinners will play a key role in the Asia Cup which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September 15 to September 28.“If we bat first then we will aim to make over 300 runs,” he said. “We are not relying of any one category and are looking to perform well in all three — fielding, batting and bowling,” Sarfraz continued. He further stated: “Pakistan A cricket team will also be in the UAE at the same time and if we need alternate players we can call them.”The wicketkeeper-batsman also said that foreign coaches are professional.

“Fitness of players has improved and there are many positive developments in the team,” he upheld. Our battling line has the ability to set good targets.”Responding to a question regarding former captain Muhammad Hafeez, Sarfraz said, “The team needs him and we hope he will able to play the World Cup.” When asked about the team’s contribution to the fund set up for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Sarfraz said, “Rs3.2 million will be given from the team and each player will donate Rs0.2 million.” Sarfraz said the quest of World Cup has already begun, as men in green gear up for the Asia Cup.

“Momentum is the key and we have high moral and hope that we will perform our best in the upcoming tournament,” he added. “The ICC Champions Trophy final against India is done and dusted; We won it then. It has been over 1.5 years, so now it will be a new game. We will try to play better cricket.” The captain also refused the comment on Virat Kohli by saying it is their own issue so won’t comment on it.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will depart for Dubai on Monday to participate in the Asia Cup.The Pakistan squad under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed will depart from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport tonight.

The tournament will begin on September 15 with the final on September 28.Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on September 16 and against India on September 19.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

Pakistan’s squad includes: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi.