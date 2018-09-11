IPC minister terms meeting with POA chief useful: Fahmida to brief PM on Pak sports today

ISLAMABAD: As the Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza is set to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on sports development in Pakistan Tuesday, the meeting on Monday with Pakistan Olympic Committee officials is considered to be like laying of foundation stone for the future.

In a media talk following meeting with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) head Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan Monday, the IPC Minister said she was in a better position to brief the PM.“The IPC Ministry and POA official meeting Monday was useful in many ways. I am going to brief PM Imran Khan on Tuesday regarding the problems faced by Pakistan sports in general and Olympic sports in particular. My meeting with POA delegation was important in a sense that it has given me a better picture to understand the problems faced by Pakistani sportsmen and women.”

Dr Fahmida Mirza said that Asian Games performance also came under discussion during the meeting. “We are not happy with the Games performance neither the POA is satisfied with it. Why the proper training was not imparted and why our players including hockey team has failed to live up to expectations,” she questioned.

She admitted that following stakeholders meeting, these problems were indentified. “There is no denying the fact that we are lacking on sports promotion front. Other countries invest heavily on sports, we for the reason unknown haven’t done enough to catch up with other countries. We have to make moves in order to excel in international games.”

She called on the private sector and multinational to come forward and invest in sports. “It is very important on the part of our private selector to invest on sports. Without their help we would not be in a position to groom our children. I have to admit here that government funds given to sports federation and other bodies are not enough. ”

She demanded talent hunt schemes at grassroots level. “There is no effective way to pick the talent. A proper scheme is required to spot the talent at right age.”

She ensured that selection at levels would be made on merit. “Accountability and transparency would be introduced at all levels.” The IPC Minister also stressed on the need to include sports chapters in studies. “We would consider including sports chapters in curriculum at primary level.”

Dr Fahmida Mirza said that she had ordered inquiry into the report published in the print media (The News) that one of the officials was carrying along kid with her during the Games. “That is totally uncalled for and need proper inquiry. I want action against such official,” she said.

POA president Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan who was also accompanied by secretary POA Khalid Mehmood thanked IPC Minister for taking the stakeholders in confidence before briefing Prime Minister. “I am really thankful to Minister for meeting with POA. It was a much needed step taken by the Minister and I am thankful to her for this.”

POA president said that was a need to invest at grassroots level. “We need to identify talent at right age. For that we need investment. This is a long term step. The Minister has taken the first step and I am very grateful to her from whole Olympic family.”

Earlier, during the meeting the Minister and POA president praised efforts of Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mansoor Ahmad during the Asian Games in Jakarta.