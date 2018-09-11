Cook caps Test career in fairytale fashion

LONDON: India were set a huge target of 464 to win the fifth Test after England declared their second innings on 423 for eight on Monday’s fourth day at the Oval. Alastair Cook made 147 in his final Test innings before international retirement and England captain Joe Root hit 125, with the pair putting on 259 for the third wicket.

Cook’s innings meant he became just the fifth player in history, after Australia’s Reggie Duff, Bil Ponsford and Greg Chappell and India’s Mohammad Azharuddin to score hundreds in both their first and last Tests. Both Root and Cook fell in successive balls to become debutant part-time off-spinner Hanuma Vihari’s first Test wickets. The scale of the task now facing India can be seen from the fact that the most any side have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test is the West Indies’ 418 for seven against Australia at St John’s Antigua in 2002/03.

India’s equivalent record is the 406 for four, needing 403, they made to beat the West Indies at Port-of-Spain in 1975/76. England lead this five-match series 3-1. Alastair Cook could not have scripted a sweeter end to his long and illustrious Test career — going out on a high with a memorable 147 as a smitten Oval crowd bade farewell.

Cook, who scored 71 in the first innings of the fifth Test against India, was eventually dismissed about 40 minutes before tea on Monday as England took an iron grip on the match.The Indian players applauded as he made his way back to the dressing room for the final time and the crowd once again rose to their feet in honour of the record-breaking former skipper.

Cook acknowledged the prolonged applause, turning one last time to soak up the atmosphere before disappearing from sight. The opener, who shared a third-wicket stand of 259 with his successor as captain Joe Root, holds a clutch of England records — most England Test appearances (161), most runs (12,472) and most centuries (33).

Following a disappointing year, Cook’s late flurry has left him with an impressive career average of 45.35. In a match that has turned into a long farewell for the Essex opener, peppered with standing ovations, the crowd got what they desperately wanted shortly before lunch when Cook reached three figures in bizarre fashion.

The batsman, on 96, scored a single and then celebrated as Jasprit Bumrah’s throw flashed across the ground and over the boundary rope for four overthrows. As cheers rung around the London ground, Cook, wreathed in smiles, removed his helmet and raised his arms, hugging Root. He had to work hard for his runs on Sunday evening but looked more fluent in the morning sunshine on Monday and his hundred contained eight boundaries.

For good measure, he leapfrogged Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara to fifth on the all-time list of Test run-scorers, becoming the most prolific left-hander in history.The crowd has been on its feet multiple times during the match, aware they are witnessing the final chapter of Cook’s storied England career.

The batsman, 33, who scored a hundred on his Test debut, has scored over 3,500 runs more than the next Englishmen on the all-time list, his mentor Graham Gooch. Cook, who will continue to play for Essex and is about to become a father for the third time, caught the eye in 2005 when he scored a double hundred for his county side against Australia. He was also a key factor in England’s 2010/11 Ashes triumph, their only series win in Australia in the past three decades, with a mammoth 766 runs.

England 1st Innings 332 (J Buttler 89, A Cook 71, M Ali 50; R Jadeja 4-79, I Sharma 3-62, J Bumrah 3-89)

India 1st Innings 292 (R Jadeja 86 no, H Vihari 56)

England 2nd Innings (overnight: 114-2)

A. Cook c Pant b Vihari 147

K. Jennings b Shami 10

M. Ali b Jadeja 20

J. Root c sub (Pandya) b Vihari 125

J. Bairstow b Shami 18

B. Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37

J. Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0

S. Curran c Pant b Vihari 21

A. Rashid not out 20

Extras: (b14, lb4, w2, pen5) 25

Total: (8 wkts dec, 112.3 overs) 423

Bowling: Bumrah 23-4-61-0 (1w); Sharma 8-3-13-0; Shami 25-3-110-2; Jadeja 47-3-179-3; Vihari 9.3-1-37-3 (1w)

Toss: England Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).