Driver rams into French airport terminal before runway chase

LYON: French police arrested a man Monday following a high-speed chase on the runway at Lyon airport after the driver rammed his car into the terminal and drove through the building. Police said they began pursuing the white Mercedes when it was spotted speeding the wrong way down a nearby highway. The driver first smashed through a security barrier at the Lyon-Bron business airport before changing direction and heading to Lyon´s main Saint-Exupery airport about 20 kilometres away. There he rammed into automatic glass doors near the main entrance to Terminal 1 and drove through the building, smashing through another set of doors before emerging onto the runway, chased by about a dozen police vehicles as well as a helicopter. A video posted online showed the car smashing into the building with a bang and showed the view afterwards of the smashed doors on either side.