Most Americans get news from social media

WASHINGTON: Two-thirds of American adults get at least some of their news from social media, even though many are skeptical about the accuracy of that information, a survey showed Monday. The Pew Research Center report found 68 percent said they used social networks for news, with 20 percent saying they got information “often” from those services including Facebook and Twitter. The percentages were largely unchanged from a year ago despite heightened scrutiny over misinformation and manipulation of online platforms, including by foreign actors.