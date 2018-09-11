Tue September 11, 2018
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Six more cabinet members sworn in

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as 'oil city' under CPEC

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

AFP
September 11, 2018

Thousands demand release of Khaleda Zia

DHAKA: Thousands of opposition supporters staged protests across Bangladesh on Monday demanding immediate release of their leader and three-time former premier Khaleda Zia, jailed early this year for graft. Zia, 73, is currently on trial on more corruption charges in a makeshift courtroom inside a 19th-century British-built prison where she is the only inmate and in failing health, her lawyers say. A police official told AFP that some 4,000 activists of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joined protests outside the National Press Club at the heart of capital Dhaka. Thousands more joined similar demonstrations in cities and towns across the country. But opposition spokesman Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said some 20,000 protesters, many shouting slogans calling Zia´s jailing illegal and a sham, turned up at the Dhaka rally. “We have said the charges against her were false. She should be released immediately and be treated at a private hospital,” Alamgir, secretary general of the BNP, told AFP. Zia, already serving a five-year term, attended a hearing last week in a wheelchair, telling the court she was extremely ill and is losing feeling in her hand and in a leg. Her lawyers have said that trying her in the abandoned prison is unlawful. They met with the chief justice on Sunday to lodge a complaint.

