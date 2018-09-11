Iran arrests theatre duo over Shakespeare trailer

TEHRAN: Two leading theatre figures in Iran have been arrested over a trailer for Shakespeare´s “A Midsummer Night´s Dream” featuring men and women dancing together, a government official said Monday. Prominent director Maryam Kazemi and venue manager Saeed Asadi were detained on Sunday on the orders of the judiciary, said Shahram Karami of the ministry of culture and Islamic guidance, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Karami, who heads the ministry´s performing arts department, said the “type of music played” and the actors´ “movements” were the main problem with the trailer, which was widely shared on social media.