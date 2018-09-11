MI6 agent knew Bin Laden was planning ‘something big’

A top ex-MI6 spy inside Al Qaeda has said he knew ‘something big’ was being planned in 2001 but didn’t have any idea of the scale of the attack.

In a tell-all memoir Aimen Dean also reveals a conversation with his MI6 handler showing the spy agency’s desperation at trying to get an ‘English court to take notice’ of potential threats. Abu al-Abbas, now known as Aimen Dean, spied on Al Qaeda for almost eight years before he was discovered. He has now revealed that in June 2001 the group became secretive and he had an inkling something could happen, reports a foreign media. In his book Mr Dean explains how while in Afghanistan there was ‘intense security among the Al Qaeda hierarchy’ and he was summoned to a meeting with Abu Hafs al-Masri, Bin Laden’s trusted right-hand man. Masri told him he wanted ‘four brothers’ living in England to come to Afghanistan by the end of August. He also said: ‘Something big is going to happen and we expect the Americans to come to Afghanistan.’

Mr Dean reveals in his book, called Nine Lives: My Time As MI6’s Top Spy Inside Al Quaeda, the names of the men but none were the hijackers involved in the September attack. He also reveals he’d ‘come across the so-called 20th hijacker’, Zacarias Moussaoui, in London before he left in February 2001 for the United States. The ex-informer only knew him by his first name and told his handlers about a French jihadi.

Mr Dean said: ‘Only after 9/11 was I shown his photograph and learned his full name and connection.’The Saudi-born informer has also revealed more details about his time in London and work with MI6.