Pompeo trip seeks traction for US-Asia strategy

Mike Pompeo finished up on Friday his trip to India after signing on Thursday the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (Comcasa) military cooperation deal.

The success brought a positive end to a tricky trip to Islamabad and New Delhi where the United States secretary of state sought traction for his revamped Indo-Pacific strategy in the face of China’s growing strength.

In India, Pompeo and US Defence Secretary James Mattis met their counterparts — External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — for so-called “two-plus-two” talks to strengthen the bilateral partnership.

Sitharaman hailed the Comcasa deal as elevating ties “to unprecedented heights”, while the US side depicted it as a breakthrough too. Part of the rationale for the revamped US Indo-Pacific strategy (the Donald Trump team’s preferred phrase for the massive geography spreading from the US west coast to India), is that New Delhi could potentially act as a growing regional counterweight to Beijing.

Mattis, for instance, has said that “we see the strengthening of India’s democracy, its military, its economy as a stabilising element in the world”.

The deepening of the US-India relationship is centred, according to Washington, around promoting a regional agenda of ensuring “freedom of the seas and skies, promoting market economics, supporting good governance, and insulating sovereign nations from coercion”. To this end, US policymakers had declared New Delhi a major US defence partner in 2016, and the new Comcasa will now underpin greater counter-terrorism and defence cooperation.