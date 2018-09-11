Brother of ex-Sri Lanka strongman indicted over fraud

COLOMBO: A brother of ex-president Mahinda Rajapakse was indicted Monday on charges of siphoning off over $250,000 in state funds to build a memorial for his parents by a Sri Lankan anti-corruption court.

The once-powerful Gotabhaya Rajapakse — whose brother Mahinda ruled Sri Lanka from 2005-15 — and six of his officials were read the 12-page charge sheet at a special court which was set up this year to expedite high profile corruption cases.

All pleaded not guilty and the case was put back until October 9 to give defence lawyers more time to study the charges and prosecution evidence, Rajapakse´s lawyer, Premnath Dolawatte, told reporters.

Gotabhaya, who is pitching himself as a candidate in presidential elections scheduled for next year, was charged on seven counts of misusing state money to build a memorial and museum for his parents in their home town of Hambantota.

He has already been charged in another court over the transfer of weapons to a private company with a loss of 11.4 billion rupees ($76 million) to the state when he was the defence ministry´s top official.

The government created the special court in May following criticism of the slow pace of handling cases from Rajapakse´s controversial decade of rule that ended in January 2015.Last month, the court charged the former president´s chief of staff with embezzling millions of dollars from a state insurance firm.

Mahinda Rajapakse´s top civil servant, Lalith Weeratunga, has been convicted of misappropriating $4 million and sentenced to three years in prison. Two of the former president´s three sons have also been charged with money-laundering and other relatives face corruption allegations.