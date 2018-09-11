Notices on plea of residents of housing societies

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab secretary housing and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on a petition moved by residents of different housing societies that had been declared illegal by the authority.

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the petitioners and told the court that the LDA had declared over 100 private housing schemes illegal for being not registered with it. He said the LDA had also stopped SNGPL from installing gas connections at houses in the societies leading to violation of fundamental rights of the petitioners.

The counsel said the LDA should have taken action against owners of the housing schemes instead of depriving the residents, who were bona fide purchasers, of their basic rights. He asked the court to set aside the impugned action of the LDA for being illegal and in contrary to fundamental rights of the petitioners.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi heard the arguments and sought replies from the secretary housing and the LDA by Sept 12. In another case, Justice Qureshi summoned officials of Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) and Lahore Parking Company in connection to explain situation about illegal parking lots, encroachments and traffic hazardous on Mall Road.

Earlier, Chief Traffic Officer Malik Liaqat told the court that different departments including Tepa, LDA, social welfare and the parking company were collectively responsible for smooth sailing of traffic but these departments miserably failed to play their due role and were not cooperating with the traffic police. At this, the judge summoned officials of the relevant departments for Tuesday (today).

Hearing another matter, Justice Qureshi sought a compliance report within 15 days from deputy commissioner regarding removal of encroachment from all graveyards in the city. Body to probe death: Pursuant to the Supreme Court order, a high-level committee on Monday has initiated an investigation into the death of a lady doctor during caesarean.

A five-member committee, comprising senior health experts, has been constituted with three recommendations from the provincial government, and two of the PHC. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered an investigation into the unfortunate death of Dr Sana Mujahid at a private hospital of the city.

The CJP had commended the PHC for its work, especially Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. “The commission is doing a good job,” he said.