Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Notices on plea of residents of housing societies

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab secretary housing and the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on a petition moved by residents of different housing societies that had been declared illegal by the authority.

Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the petitioners and told the court that the LDA had declared over 100 private housing schemes illegal for being not registered with it. He said the LDA had also stopped SNGPL from installing gas connections at houses in the societies leading to violation of fundamental rights of the petitioners.

The counsel said the LDA should have taken action against owners of the housing schemes instead of depriving the residents, who were bona fide purchasers, of their basic rights. He asked the court to set aside the impugned action of the LDA for being illegal and in contrary to fundamental rights of the petitioners.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi heard the arguments and sought replies from the secretary housing and the LDA by Sept 12. In another case, Justice Qureshi summoned officials of Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (Tepa) and Lahore Parking Company in connection to explain situation about illegal parking lots, encroachments and traffic hazardous on Mall Road.

Earlier, Chief Traffic Officer Malik Liaqat told the court that different departments including Tepa, LDA, social welfare and the parking company were collectively responsible for smooth sailing of traffic but these departments miserably failed to play their due role and were not cooperating with the traffic police. At this, the judge summoned officials of the relevant departments for Tuesday (today).

Hearing another matter, Justice Qureshi sought a compliance report within 15 days from deputy commissioner regarding removal of encroachment from all graveyards in the city. Body to probe death: Pursuant to the Supreme Court order, a high-level committee on Monday has initiated an investigation into the death of a lady doctor during caesarean.

A five-member committee, comprising senior health experts, has been constituted with three recommendations from the provincial government, and two of the PHC. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered an investigation into the unfortunate death of Dr Sana Mujahid at a private hospital of the city.

The CJP had commended the PHC for its work, especially Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan. “The commission is doing a good job,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book