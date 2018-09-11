Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Court extends judicial remand of ex-MPA Bhayo till 22nd

An accountability court remanded former PPP MPA Babul Bhayo to prison on judicial remand till September 22 in a corruption case.

Earlier, the court had rejected the stance of the NAB prosecutor to extend the period of physical remand against Bhayo, who, according to NAB, was involved in the commission of corruption of more than Rs5 million.

The attorney for Bhayo argued that his client had not committed huge corruption and he was arrested in contravention of the law. He prayed to the court to reject the stance of the prosecutor to extend the period of physical remand. The court ordered sending the accused to prison on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the accountability court concerned adjourned the hearing in a reference pertaining to corruption of more than Rs17 billion against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others till September 22.

Earlier, a prosecution witness, Hafiz Muhammad Aslam, had recorded his statement. His statement would be cross-examined by advocate Farooq H Naek at the next hearing. Hussain and others are on bail.

Hussain later talking to the journalists said that he was with the elected prime minister, Imran Khan, and would support his campaign against corruption. However, he said innocent political leaders should not be victimised under the pretext of corruption. He also announced donating his salary and other perks to the dam fund in support of the chief justice of Pakistan. In reply to a question, he said it was the responsibility of the prison authorities if something was recovered from the room of former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book