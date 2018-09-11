Court extends judicial remand of ex-MPA Bhayo till 22nd

An accountability court remanded former PPP MPA Babul Bhayo to prison on judicial remand till September 22 in a corruption case.

Earlier, the court had rejected the stance of the NAB prosecutor to extend the period of physical remand against Bhayo, who, according to NAB, was involved in the commission of corruption of more than Rs5 million.

The attorney for Bhayo argued that his client had not committed huge corruption and he was arrested in contravention of the law. He prayed to the court to reject the stance of the prosecutor to extend the period of physical remand. The court ordered sending the accused to prison on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the accountability court concerned adjourned the hearing in a reference pertaining to corruption of more than Rs17 billion against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others till September 22.

Earlier, a prosecution witness, Hafiz Muhammad Aslam, had recorded his statement. His statement would be cross-examined by advocate Farooq H Naek at the next hearing. Hussain and others are on bail.

Hussain later talking to the journalists said that he was with the elected prime minister, Imran Khan, and would support his campaign against corruption. However, he said innocent political leaders should not be victimised under the pretext of corruption. He also announced donating his salary and other perks to the dam fund in support of the chief justice of Pakistan. In reply to a question, he said it was the responsibility of the prison authorities if something was recovered from the room of former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon.