Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Change in the air

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

Us vs us

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

World

September 10, 2018

UK police ‘plan for civil disorder’ if no Brexit deal

LONDON: Britain’s police chiefs have drawn up plans for possible civil disorder if the country leaves the European Union without a Brexit agreement, a newspaper report said on Sunday. Citing a leaked document, the Sunday Times reported concerns that shortages of food and goods, including healthcare supplies, will result in "civil disorder leading to widespread unrest". The document was prepared by the National Police Co-ordination Centre, which is responsible for coordinating police deployments during large-scale events and at times of national crisis. The newspaper said the disruption and civil unrest could last for three months either side of Brexit day on March 29, 2019. Interior minister Sajid Javid told the BBC: "I’m glad the police and other experts are looking into this and thinking what might happen in a no-deal scenario." He added: "I don’t expect a no-deal outcome but we need to prepare for all contingencies." But Louise Haigh, crime spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour party, said the scenario outlined would be a "nightmare". — AFP

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

