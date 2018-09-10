Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

World

September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former outlawed opposition leader returns to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA: The popular leader of a formerly outlawed opposition group returned to Ethiopia on Sunday where he was greeted by a crowd of thousands after 11 years in exile, an AFP reporter witnessed. Berhanu Nega, the leader of the former armed movement Ginbot 7, returned with scores of other senior members of the group, after reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed removed the group from a list of "terrorist" organisations in July. Speaking at a ceremony in the capital Addis Ababa, Berhanu said he had been forced to wage an armed struggle to fight for Ethiopians’ rights, however recent political changes had convinced him to return to the country and conduct a peaceful campaign. Since taking office in April, Abiy has released imprisoned dissidents and prioritised reconciling with the country’s various opposition groups in a country long under the iron-fisted rule of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition. "We didn’treturn to Ethiopia in the belief that all is settled, the political reform process faces risks from those who want to sabotage it as well as those impatient with the pace of change, however we’ve returned with the belief that we should contribute to the reform process," said Berhanu. One of Ginbot 7’s supporters, Sileshi Bekele, told AFP he believed Berhanu was capable of transforming Ethiopian politics due to his support from the youth. "There is a young population which wants to see change, this youth has come out in mass to see the change, I as part of this group have come out to support the change, he said. Ginbot 7 had been accused by authorities of armed banditry and smallscale terrorist plots. Berhanu was elected mayor of Addis Ababa in a contentious May 2005 election, however was imprisoned before assuming office and accused of leading a civil insurrection with intent to overthrow the ruling party after accusing the EPRDF of trying to rig the results. His party called for street action that was

violently suppressed by security forces, leading to the death of around 200 people. In the aftermath of the bloody protests Berhanu and other opposition leaders were jailed for 20 months before being released as part of a pardon agreement in July 2007. Ever since then the party has been based in neighbouring Eritrea -- former arch-foe of Ethiopia. As part of his reforms, Abiy has been credited with the lightning peace process between the two nations, who signed a peace pact in July, and have since reopened embassies, trade routes and air links. —AFP

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book