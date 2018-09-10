Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

World

September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Protesters block route of Serbian leader on Kosovo trip

MITROVICA, Kosovo: Hundreds of Kosovar Albanians blocked access to a village due to be visited by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday, an AFP journalist said, as a festering row over Kosovo independence clouds hopes that the war foes can normalise relations. Demonstrators used vehicles and tree trunks to create a barricade on the main road between Mitrovica, in the north of Kosovo, and the village of Banje, a Serbian enclave some 60 kilometres away. "Vucic does not pass" and "Those who committed genocide against innocent civilians cannot pass" read messages on placards at the blockade, which according to Serbian state television RTS was one of five set up by protesters to cut off all road access to Banje. Serbia refuses to recognise Kosovo, an Albanian-majority former southern province that broke away from the then Yugoslav republic in a bloody war in 1998-1999 and declared independence a decade later. According to RTS, Vucic’s route was blocked by former members of the Kosovo Liberation Army, the pro-independence guerrilla movement that fought Serb armed forces in the conflict. The Serbian president is making a two-day visit to Kosovo, just days after planned talks with Kosovo president Hashim Thaci in Brussels under EU auspices fell apart at the last minute. The talks have been stalled for months but started generating attention in recent months after Thaci and Vucic signalled an openness to the idea of border changes to resolve their longstanding differences over Kosovo’s independence. The presidents have not laid out any detailed plans but the talk has alarmed critics, who say redrawing the map of the Balkans could wreak havoc in a fragile region scarred by war. Vucic is due to speak at a public event later Sunday in Serb-majority Mitrovica. Serbia needs a deal with Pristina to move forward in EU accession talks, while Kosovo is hoping that recognition from Belgrade that would unlock its path into the United Nations. Kosovo is recognised by

more than 110 countries, but outliers include Russia, China and five EU countries, including Spain, which does not want to set an independence precedent for its own regions. — AFP

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book