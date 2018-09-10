2 killed over 'honour' in Karachi

KARACHI: The police have arrested two men for the murder of a woman and a boy over honour in Karachi's FB area on Saturday night, reported Geo News on Sunday.

According to police, the tortured bodies of a 22-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy were found hanging here in the city. The woman’s father who has been identified as Khair Muhammad Khan and her husband Sabir killed the woman and the boy, police said. A day earlier, a man killed his daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons over honour in Nasowal area.

According to police, the man identified as Gulzar Ahmed killed his daughter and her family as she married of her own will four years ago.

Scores of people in Pakistan, an overwhelming majority of whom are women, are murdered by relatives in the name of 'honour'.