Black sheep in police given ample time: AAIG

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police (AAIGP) Dr Amir Sheikh said on Sunday that the black sheep in the police department, supporting criminals, had been given ample time to mend their ways but now it had become intolerable.

The AIG Karachi was addressing police officers at a ceremony here, which was attended by DIGs, SSPs and other policemen. “100 out of 36,000-strong police force are tarnishing the department’s reputation,” the AIG said. Sheikh announced introducing changes in the police department, adding that every raid party will include eight to 10 policemen from a police station. An investigation in charge will be looking after all the under custody suspects, he added.

Dr Sheikh said that every investigation officer will be given three to four investigation cases within a month.

The top police official also said that the investigation department will be given advanced tools for strengthening it and improving performance.