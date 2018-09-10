4 BLF terrorists killed in Awaran operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against a group of terrorists belonging to Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in general area Jhao near Awaran.

Four terrorists were killed in the operation while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, says an ISPR press release issued here.

The terrorists were involved in an ambush against a military convoy in Mashkai in which five soldiers had embraced Shahadat earlier this year. During exchange of fire, Sepoy Ramz Ali embraced Shahadat while another soldier Naik Yaqub received bullet injuries. Razm Ali Shaheed, 24, hails from Khairpur Miras, Sindh.