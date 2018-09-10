Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations
Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 10, 2018

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Sunday said Chinese leadership wishes to work with the new government in Pakistan for further enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said this in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his delegation here at the Prime Minister Office. The visiting Chinese minister expressed hope that the ties between the two countries would further grow in the years to come.

The prime minister reiterated that the government was committed to implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It was first high-level contact between Pakistan and China after installation of new government in Islamabad. The meeting between the prime minister and Chinese foreign minister has added significance as it has taken place three days after the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that has generated some controversies.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who were on an official visit to Pakistan, had a number of important meetings including with his counterpart from Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He also attended oath-taking ceremony of new President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday. The Chinese state councillor headed a high-level delegation including three vice-ministers.

The Chinese foreign minister congratulated Imran Khan on his assumption of the office. He expressed best wishes of the Chinese leadership for the new government. Wang Yi underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship which served as a model of friendship in inter-state relations.

Wang Yi underscored the significance of CPEC for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. He also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to the prime minister.

The premier thanked Wang Yi for the good wishes of Chinese leadership. He reiterated that friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He thanked the Chinese premier for his congratulatory telephone call and for his message of support to the new government. He also thanked the Chinese premier for the invitation to visit China and looked forward to his visit and meetings with the Chinese leadership.

During the meeting, regional situation and global issues were also discussed. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan’s Ambassador in China Masood Khalid, Secretary to the PM Azam Khan and senior officials of the Foreign Office were also present in the meeting.

