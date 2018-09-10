Lobbying intensifies in PTI for Senate ticket in Punjab

LAHORE: Some noted figures in the PTI are actively lobbying these days to get ticket for the Senate seat of Punjab vacated by Ch Sarwar, who has taken oath as the governor.

The PTI in the last Senate elections held in March this year won only one seat from Punjab in the form of Ch Sarwar, who got elected while bagging highest number of votes than any candidate contesting for the general seats. All the other 11 seats were won by the PML-N which was the majority party of Punjab at that time.

Imran-led party in March this year had only 34 MPAs in Punjab Assembly in the House of 371 but Sarwar, due to his good relationships in the ranks of the PML-N and the PML-Q, emerged victorious while bagging 54 votes.

Now, with the new government in power as a result of July 25 polls, the PTI being the largest party in the Punjab Assembly, with the support of its allies like the PML-Q and Rah-e-Haq Party and a few Independents has a strength of 187 followed by 159 of the PML-N whereas the PPP has 7. So far, 354 members out of total 371 have taken oath.

With the largest party in the House, the PTI is likely to have a smooth sailing in the Senate polls for the single seat in case it fields a candidate who could be acceptable to its MPAs. On the other hand, the PML-N will also field a potential candidate who could create an upset in secret balloting process.

So far, Ishaq Khakwani, a PTI stalwart from Vehari, who was even dubbed as a hot contestant for the would-be chief minister of Punjab, seems to be at the top of the list for the single vacant seat. According to sources, former MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan is also actively lobbying to get Imran Khan’s nod for the Senate seat.

Similarly, Ch Ashfaq, former district nazim of Toba Tek Singh, who also served as MNA in 1993 is also in the race for the Senate ticket. Waleed Iqbal, grandson of Allama Iqbal, who was refused ticket twice by Imran, once in general and second time in NA-131 by-polls, is also very confident this time to get Senate ticket. Some of the party insiders believe that Waleed will certainly get the ticket.

Former senator Babar Awan’s name is also doing rounds in party circles but till date, Ishaq Khakwani stands the brightest chance to get the ticket.

Ishaq Khakwani was elected MNA in 2002 general elections and defeated PML-N central leader Tehmina Daultana. After joining the PTI, he also served as the head of its Southern Punjab chapter. He lost the poll to the PML-N candidate in a recount in 2013 and later also suffered defeat in 2018 elections.

Insiders in the party stated that with the backing of senior party leader like Jahangir Tareen, who is very much influential in Punjab now, it is very likely that Ishaq Khakwani gets the ticket for Senate. With him as a candidate, the PTI could even grab the support of the PML-N legislators from Southern Punjab, with whom he has good relations.