Qul of Raja Khurram today

RAWALPINDI: The Qul ceremony of Raja Khurram Sarfraz, son of Sarfraz Khan (late), who died on Saturday, will be held today (Monday) after Asr prayers at Qadeemi Jamia Mosque in Tali Moori, Rawalpindi, says a press release on Sunday.

The funeral of late Raja Khurram Sarfraz was held on Saturday which was attended by political, religious, social personalities, members of Cantonment Board and a large number of people of the area. Raja Khurram Sarfraz was cousin and brother-in-law of Vice President of Chaklala Cantonment Board Raja Irfan Imtiaz. The deceased was the brother of Adnan Sarfraz, and cousin of Haji Iftikhar, Nadeem Ashraf, Naveed Arif, Raja Khizar and Asim Riaz.