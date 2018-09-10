Clinics of 79 quacks sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 79 centres of quacks in different cities of the province in the last two days. According to available information, the PHC teams along with officials of the local district administration and police,visited 289 centres in Gujranwala, Multan, Gujrat, Sargodha, Lodharan and Khanewal.

The teams sealed 79 centres, including nine centres in Multan, 21 in Khanewal, eight in Gujrat, five in Lodharan, 17 in Sargodha and 19 in Gujranwala.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PHC had taken action over 14,000 quacks since the start of the drive following the orders of the apex court in Punjab.