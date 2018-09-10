Father, son crushed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two people were killed as the speedy bus hit a donkey cart at Sundar area of Lahore on Sunday.
Both the victims who were identified as 30 years old Muhammad Saleem and seven years son Abdul Rehman who are father and son. Both father and son were going to sell the vegetables. The enraged relatives blocked the Multan road and staged protest by burning tyres.
