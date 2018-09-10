Wasa MD monitors rain operation

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) MD Zahid Aziz on Sunday monitored rain operations at Lakshmi Chowk, Lawrence Road, Jail Road and other areas during rain.

On this occasion, he directed the staff of operations wing to remain in the field to drain rainwater from low laying areas. He also directed to put all staff on high alert for rain operation and said power supply should be ensured at disposal stations for drainage of water to facilitate people.

Meanwhile, the rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in various areas, including Jail Road 63mm, Lakshmi Chowk 60mm, Tajpura 27mm, Iqbal Town 18mm, Mughalpura 12mm and Gulshan Ravi 10mm.