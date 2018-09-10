PFA decides to set up Consultation Food Helpline

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to set up a Consultation Food Helpline to give free information about food and nutrition.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Public Awareness Wing of the PFA presided over by its Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman held here on Sunday.

In the meeting, it was also decided to launch a monthly magazine of the PFA to publish opinions of food experts, awareness and strategy.

Giving briefing about the Food Helpline, it was told in the meeting that under the Food Helpline, qualified nutritionists and food experts would give free information and opinion to people so that provision of pure and healthy food could be ensured. The DG PFA claimed that the helpline would create massive awareness among people about intake of food.