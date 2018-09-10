MQM-P seeks recovery of 150 missing workers

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has once again asked the state for the recovery of “over 150” missing workers of the party.

Terming the arrests of workers oppression, Siddiqui said that this “unjust treatment” should stop now.

He said that the workers, if suspected to be involved in criminal activities, should be tried in courts, instead of being forcibly taken away.

He was speaking to a reception hosted by the MQM-P for activists who have returned to the party in recent days. They had been either inactive following the August 22, 2016, saga or had joined the Pak Sarzameen Party.

“The season is changing and all are returning to their homes. The MQM is our last stop,” he said. “Some of us were forced to join artificial parties.”

He added that designs to break the MQM had failed and the party was growing stronger.

The federal minister remarked that there was no space for criminals in the MQM and asked that the party be deemed as patriotic as others in the country.

“We are against the feudal system in the country and want to save the future of our coming generations.”

The event was held at the KMC Ground in PIB Colony. Besides, Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, a coordination committee member of the party, Faisal Sabzwari, and others spoke.